Police hunt for gunman and convicted child molester in deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has died after a fight Monday afternoon that ended with gunfire.

Police say Marquice Miles, 25, was shot around 3 p.m. at 12 Ave. North and Jefferson Street, as he was trying to pick up his children from an ex-girlfriend.

The woman was accompanied by her current boyfriend, Capius Maclin, Jr. and two other people, including the alleged gunman.

According to detectives, Miles was upset that his children were around Maclin, who is a convicted sex offender. When they started fighting, a third man shot Miles.

Miles was taken to Vanderbilt University Hospital where he died.

Metro police say they have strong leads on the gunman.

They are also looking for Capius Maclin, who ran from the scene. Police say he is on probation for sexual battery involving a child under the age of 13.

Detectives say Maclin removed his GPS monitoring device, which was found in the 2400 block of Foster Ave.. A tampering alert was received by police around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, shortly after the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the gunman or Maclin to call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. They will also take online tips at http://www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.