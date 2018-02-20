Percy Priest Dam releases water to make room for more rain

Don’t be alarmed at the sight of the Percy Priest floodgates that are wide open tonight.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the dam, is letting water out of the lake to main room for an extended period of rain.

“So we are regaining our storage, pushing the water through Nashville, as we’ve had this little window of sunny days and dry weather,” says Robert Dillingham of the Army Corps of Engineers.

“Now you will see the Nashville stage begin to fall again overnight heading into this event as the cuts we’ve made upstream trickle their way down stream.”

A lot of rain is moving in starting Wednesday – as much as 4 to 6 inches by Sunday morning.

The Army Corps says water levels on the Cumberland will be higher than normal and the current will be stronger.

They are also releasing water from Lake Cumberland in Kentucky.