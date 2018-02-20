Number of shootings continue to increase in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shootings that have injured or killed victims is up more than 20 percent in 2018 compared to the same time period in 2017.

This is according to Metro police’s publicly available data through February 10 of this year.

There have been 56 shootings in 2018 compared to 46 during the same time period in 2017.

Taking a broader look, over the past 52 weeks, 431 shootings were reported in Nashville.

In the 52 weeks prior to that, there were 332 shootings, marking an increase of nearly 100 shootings year-to-year.

The newly confirmed U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, Donald Cochran, spoke about his top goal, as dictated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“My priorities, from the attorney general are to focus, number one, on violent crime. That’s the single biggest thing,” he said.

Cochran said he will work with local law enforcement, including Metro police, to determine if a suspect has violated federal law.

By charging criminals with federal crimes, as opposed to state crimes, they may face tougher penalties.

Cochran said, “Violent felons often get a stiffer sentence and often get sent to an out of state federal penitentiary, if [U.S. Attorneys] handle [their cases] federally.”

He added, “Studies show if you take the most violent offenders off the street, the crime is going to go down, and so that’s what we’re trying to do, is to identify who those people are.”

One example of a federal crime that the U.S. Attorney’s would seek to prosecute: possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

