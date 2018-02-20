Nashville to implement ‘shot spotters’ in key areas later this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a high-tech tool in gunshot technology and Nashville is making sure the public knows how Shot Spotter works before it’s implemented later this year.

Tuesday night, Shot Spotter reps pitched its plan before a crowd at the Martha O’Bryan Center in East Nashville.

The company installs sensors on light posts and buildings that pinpoint the location of a gunshot. It’s the latest measure taken by a city and community in a fight to stop gun violence.

“They want this technology here and we’ve been talking to them,” said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry. “Again, it’s another tool to help us combat gun violence.”

Shot Spotter works as a collection of audio sensors designed to alert police when shots are fired, and where they come from, because when bullets really fly, people protect themselves before calling police.

“That protocol typically consists of scrambling to get your kids to lay flat on the ground, or scrambling to get them to a safe place the house,” said Shot Spotter Director Phil Dailly.

Last year, more than 400 shots-fired reports made it to police. Mayor Barry told News 2 the real number of shots likely approached 1,000.

“We have a lot of illegal gun violence across our city and we’ve targeted three parts of town where we see the most gun shots,” Barry explained. “The premise is as this rolls out, and we get more data, we’ll be able to implement this in wider parts of Nashville.”

Initially, Shot Spotter will be set up at the Cayce Homes, the Napier-Sudekum homes and the Buena Vista Heights, Elizabeth Park neighborhoods.

The majority in attendance Tuesday night are also hopeful the investment will pay off.

“It will also eliminate many of the times the gunfire is not reported, and hopefully that’ll be able to curb some of the temptation of those that are carrying guns,” Nashville resident Michael Joyner said.

Metro council approved $200,000 to pay for the pilot program.

Shot Spotter is already used in nearly 100 cities nationwide.

Metro will have Shot Spotter present its pilot project in two additional meetings this week. They will be at the North Police Precinct and Pruitt Library on Wednesday and Thursday night.