Nashville fire trucks now carry Narcan for faster response to opioid overdoses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All fire trucks and rescue units in Nashville are now carrying Narcan nasal spray to treat people who may be overdosing on opioids.

All firefighters are either emergency medical technicians or paramedics, and they have been trained to use Narcan on patients showing signs of breathing problems who may not be able to respond.

The fire department says firefighters have saved eight lives since February 1.

Narcan is the brand name for Naloxone, a prescription medication that displaces opioids from the receptors in the brain that control those functions. Opioids depress activity of the central nervous system and can result in respiratory failure, but within seconds Naloxone is administered, someone can virtually come back to life.

MORE: Narcan administered to over 900 patients in Nashville last year

“Equipping all of our Fire Engines, Rescue Units and Ladder Trucks is going to improve the response time for people who may be overdosing,” EMS Operations Commander Robert McAlister said.

The fire department got a grant to pay for 100 doses of Narcan from the Nashville Prevention Partnership’s “TN Save a Life” program. The grant will pay for more, as needed.

Nashville ambulances are already carrying Narcan, as are police first responders.

