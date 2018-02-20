McGavock H.S. students stage walkout, say they want more active shooter training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several students staged a walkout Tuesday at McGavock High School to show administrators they want more active shooter training.

Some of the students told News 2 it’s not uncommon to hear screaming in the hallways, but with recent school shootings, like the one in Florida last week, it’s gut-wrenching to think it could be real and they wouldn’t know what to do.

“I just feel really underprepared for if something like this happens,” student Josie Pate said. “Say, we were to experience the unfortunate event of something like this happening at our school. I feel like the teachers have a lot of workshops on these things and as a student, I would want the same kind of education and courses on how to handle something like that.”

Participants said they’ve told Principal Robbin Wall that they feel unsafe and want more training classes.

Metro Schools said they understand students concerns and conversations have been had.