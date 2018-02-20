Marcus Mariota takes Hot Pepper Challenge for ALS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has taken the Hot Pepper Challenge for ALS.

The challenge is where you eat really hot peppers, make a donation and challenge someone else to participate.

The GMN gang first challenged the Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans front offices and the Preds happily accepted.

Last week, the Titans embraced the challenge with its cheerleaders taking a spicy bite for charity.

Mariota challenged Kevin Style, Taylor Lewan and his brother, Matthew.

Lewan tweeted he is ready to take the challenge!

The goal of the Hot Pepper Challenge is to raise $1 million. So far, it has raised more than $484,000.

Click here to learn more.

Marcus Mariota is up for the challenge. #ALSPepperChallenge 🌶@TaylorLewan77, you just got called out! 😂 pic.twitter.com/BhVnzFkx3B — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 20, 2018