Legislation aimed at providing better PTSD care for firefighters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is often associated with soldiers coming home from war.

But firefighters and other first responders repeatedly witness horrific tragedies on the job.

Statistics show around 20 percent of firefighters are diagnosed with PTSD.

That leads to high rates of suicide and substance abuse, according to Brad Freeman, a lieutenant with the Chattanooga Fire Department.

“It’s killing us,” said Freeman. “It’s killing the service. It’s killing our members from the inside-out.”

Freeman told News 2 nearly everyone in the fire service knows someone suffering from PTSD.

“Most of the time you won’t find out until it’s too late,” he said. “All of a sudden it stems off into alcoholism or drug abuse, because what they’re basically doing is self-medicating.”

Freeman is among a group of firefighters lobbying state lawmakers to enact legislation to give access to more PTSD care for public safety employees, including firefighters and EMS workers.

State Sen. Bill Ketron (R-Murfreesboro) and State Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) sponsored what’s being called the Public Safety Employee Behavioral Health Act.

The bill aims to:

Ensure public safety employees’ access to counselors trained for the unique issues facing first responders

Provide access for a minimum of ten visits in addition to the standard employee health benefits

Reduce the stigma of seeking help by ensuring employees will not receive any punitive treatment for seeking help

“You’re dealing with the worst of the worst, things that your brain should not have to comprehend,” Freeman said. “And we’re expecting our guys and girls to go out there and do that every day. The least we could do is try to help them by giving them a better opportunity to get help.”

The bill will be discussed in the House Health Committee next Tuesday, February 27 at 10:30 a.m.