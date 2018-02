DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed in Dickson County Tuesday morning following a crash.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at mile marker 170, which is near the Highway 46 exit.

At least three people were injured in the crash involving a commercial vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.

The roadway is not expected to reopen until after 11 a.m.

