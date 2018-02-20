Correctional officer charged after assault-style weapons found on Tenn. prison property

CLIFTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A correctional officer was taken into custody after authorities say he brought three weapons onto the prison’s property.

According to an affidavit, the assault-style rifles were found in Daniel Toler’s vehicle at the CCA Prison in Clifton, Tennessee, about 120 miles away from Nashville.

At the time of his arrest, Toler, 35, was wanted after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a church in Henderson County.

Officials told News 2 the church threat was taken seriously and that Toler had between 1,000 and 1,500 rounds of ammunition in possession at the time of his arrest.

He is charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility.