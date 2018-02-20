Group gathers at City Hall asking for Mayor Barry to resign

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch them all from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 50 people gathered at City Hall Tuesday evening to ask for Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation.

Many wore red and stickers that read, “Resign Now Megan Barry,” while others carried signs or American flags.

The group was founded on the belief that the mayor should resign because of the taxpayer money spent during her admitted affair and because she slept with a subordinate.

Mayor Barry has maintained that taxpayer money was not illicitly spent to carry out the extramarital affair and that the relationship was consensual.

At the rally, there were several speakers including conservative TV personality and former Vanderbilt professor Carol Swain.

“I hope that Mayor Barry would resign on her own,” Swain said. “Because it doesn’t make sense to me that she would continue to cling to office under the circumstances. Every day that she clings to office it costs the state and the city.”

An East Nashville resident also announced his intention to start a recall petition if Mayor Barry doesn’t resign even though he would need more than 60,000 votes to recall the mayor.

“So the mayor has said if we will have her back that she would like to work her heart out to earn back out trust, but how do we have a say right now? The answer is very simple – a recall election will give Megan Barry the opportunity to see if the voters of Nashville really want her leading the city,” Johann Porisch said.

A statement from the mayor was sent to News 2 saying, “As I go out into the community and I meet with and talk to Nashvillians, I am inspired. They tell me they want me to keep doing my job and moving Nashville forward as the Mayor and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

News 2 also caught up with the mayor at a meeting at the Martha O’Bryan Center about ShotSpotter, an audio technology that would “hear” gunshots and report them to police.

“I get up every day and love my job and put my hard work into making sure Nashville is a better place and I’m going to keep getting up every morning. I love this city and I love that I get to serve,” the mayor said.

