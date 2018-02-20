Flood Watch begins Wednesday as heavy rain targets Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service because a lot of rain is moving into the region.

The watch applies to much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, beginning Wednesday afternoon through Saturday night.

Three to six inches of rain is expected on top of saturated ground. Area streams and rivers will rise starting Wednesday night.

Rainfall in Nashville is well over 4 inches above normal right now.

Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Check the latest list of school closings at wkrn.com/closings

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.