Father of Ky. shooting victim demands lawmakers do something about school safety

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The father of a school shooting victim in Marshall County, Kentucky, said he wants to turn up the pressure on political leaders.

Jeff Dysinger’s daughter was hurt in last month’s shooting at Marshall County High School. Two 15-year-old students were both killed in the shooting.

Dysinger said it’s time for Americans to call their lawmakers and push them to do something about school safety.

“It’s on them – we elect these people to govern America. It’s also our responsibility as parents and citizens of America to elect the right officials and not only elect these, but call upon them to do the right thing,” he said.

Dysinger is also urging people to call their state lawmakers to ask what they’re doing to protect children.

Last week, the accused gunman, 15-year-old Gabriel Parker, was indicted in the case.

He’s charged with two counts of murder and 14 counts of first degree assault.

