Correctional officer accused of viewing child porn on work computer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a state prison correctional officer who is accused of viewing child porn on his work computer.

Police said Randall McLendon came under scrutiny when the warden at Riverbend Maximum Security reportedly witnessed him acting suspiciously. According to a release, the warden utilized video technology and determined McLendon was viewing pornographic images. The warden immediately notified authorities.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections has terminated McLendon pending the outcome of the investigation.

McLendon is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and is jailed on a $25,000 bond.