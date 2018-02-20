Clarksville has strong connection to South Korea

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Winter Olympics are a source of pride for South Korea, and that pride is being felt right here in Clarksville.

Korean tire-maker Hankook recently celebrated the grand opening of its Clarksville plant, its first in the United States.

“I’m very excited, and I’m very proud of our country, holding a worldwide festival in Korea. If I was there in Korea, I would definitely attend the Winter Olympics,” said Hankook Tennessee Plant President Hwan Jeon.

“It’s enjoyable, getting to meet different people from different backgrounds, throughout the world, different demographics they bring here, I enjoy my job,” said Hankook Inventory Management Specialist Brain Olds.

“Middle Tennessee, people in this area, Clarskville/Nashville. They are very generous to us, we feel like family. I especially feel like all Clarksville people and Nashville people for welcoming us,” said Jeon.

Hankook held a grand opening celebration at the plant in October. The 469-acre plant brought 1,000 new jobs to the area.

Phase One of the facility will produce 5.5 million tires per year.

Hankook is not the only South Korean company investing in Clarksville. LG recently broke ground on a $290 million washing machine plant.