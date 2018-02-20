Bredesen urges tighter mental illness checks for guns

In this Dec. 13, 2010 photo, Gov. Phil Bredesen talks about his eight years in office during an interview, in Nashville, Tenn. Bredesen, the last Democrat to win a statewide race in Tennessee, is considering a bid to succeed retiring Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate. Bredesen said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 that he is mulling an entry into the race after several people urged him to reconsider his initial statements that he had no interest in running. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen says the Florida school shooting shows the need for more rigorous background checks to keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill people.

Wading into a politically treacherous issue, the former Tennessee governor said Monday he’s a longtime gun owner and Second Amendment supporter, but says he backs “common-sense” gun laws.

In comments to The Associated Press, Bredesen criticized the Republican-led Congress for inaction since last week’s tragedy that killed 17 and wounded many others at a Florida high school. The 19-year-old suspect has been described as a loner with troubling behavior.

Bredesen said offering “thoughts and prayers” isn’t enough. He said “real action” is needed to protect schools.

He said mental illness has been “the common denominator” in many gun-related attacks.