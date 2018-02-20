71-year-old Gallatin woman carjacked after ‘bump and rob’ in own neighborhood

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch both from the News 2 app.

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 71-year-old woman was carjacked in her own Gallatin neighborhood after a bump and rob Monday night.

Eunice Haupert said she was on her way home when a gray car behind her tapped her rear bumper.

“I noticed this car behind me,” she told police. “And I could see four people in it and it was kind of acting stupid, and I’m thinking, ‘Are you drunk? Are you high? What are you?’”

“[It was] just a tap,” she told News 2. “Two of them got out and walked to my car and said, ‘Are you alright?’”

Haupert, who suffered a minor injury to her wrist, told police she didn’t give up without a fight.

“I had a hold of the guy driving. I said, ‘Get the F out of my car,’” she said.

Police said the suspects nearly drove over Haupert before fleeing the subdivision.

“He was pretty much heading straight for me,” she said.

Minutes after Haupert’s car was stolen, police spotted it and the other suspect vehicle.

Police said the suspects were driving the two cars recklessly in and out of traffic during rush hour traffic.

For safety reasons, police called off the pursuit for the suspects.

“At the end of the day, we want to catch those guys, but we don’t want anyone to get hurt – no innocent victims family members, could be your family, my family and we don’t want that,” said Gallatin Police Chief Don Bandy.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested three people, including two 18 years olds, in connection to the carjacking at a Nashville motel.

At the Brick Church Pike motel, police said the suspect’s vehicle was found and Haupert’s car was reportedly recovered.

Police said the carjacking victim’s cell phone was also allegedly in the possession of one of three under arrest. One of the suspects, according to police, also had a loaded gun. None of their identities have been released.

Police said they are also investigating whether that weapon was stolen in a Columbia gun shop smash and grab a few days ago.