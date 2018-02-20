12-year old boy arrested for attempted armed carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 12-year old boy is accused of a dangerous crime that is on the rise across the Nashville area.

Metro detectives say he had a gun and tried to carjack a woman Monday night at 10th Ave. North and Church St.

The 51-year old woman, who is from Mt. Juliet, says she was sitting in her car after 9 p.m. waiting for her daughter, who was at a dance class.

Two boys approached the passenger side of her car, knocked on the window with a pistol and pointed the gun at her.

She says one of them yelled, “Give me your car, don’t make me shoot you!”

The woman drove away and called 911.

Police say a witness also saw what happened.

Both people identified the 12-year old as a suspect.

Police say the boy lied several times before admitting his real name. He’s in juvenile detention, facing serious charges, including attempted aggravated robbery, gun possession during a dangerous felony and criminal impersonation.

Police have not identified the second suspect who may be about the same size as the 12-year old boy. They also have not found the gun allegedly used in the crime.

Last week, Metro Police announced the formation of a task force to crack down on teen crime, after a string of robberies, car thefts, and violent carjackings.