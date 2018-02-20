11 die from flu this season in Tenn., including 10 children

WKRN web staff Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. government’s Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 flu report showed the flu has further tightened its grip on the U.S. This season is now as intense as the swine flu epidemic nine years ago. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eleven people, including 10 children and a pregnant woman, have died from the flu this season in Tennessee.

The health department reported the latest child death on Tuesday.

Typically the state of Tennessee sees two to three pediatric flu deaths per season. In 2009, 15 were reported.

The state health department only tracks pediatric and pregnancy-related flu deaths.

Free flu vaccinations are available at all Tennessee Department of Health public health clinics. No appointments are necessary.

Related Posts