11 die from flu this season in Tenn., including 10 children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eleven people, including 10 children and a pregnant woman, have died from the flu this season in Tennessee.

The health department reported the latest child death on Tuesday.

Typically the state of Tennessee sees two to three pediatric flu deaths per season. In 2009, 15 were reported.

The state health department only tracks pediatric and pregnancy-related flu deaths.

Free flu vaccinations are available at all Tennessee Department of Health public health clinics. No appointments are necessary.