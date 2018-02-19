Woman carjacked after suspects bump into her car in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two suspects after a carjacking in Gallatin.

The victim reported she was driving on Highway 109 when a vehicle began driving extremely close to her.

The driver said when she turned onto Devon Chase the other vehicle bumped into the back of her 2017 Toyota Camry.

According to a release, two black men, who are believed to be in their early to mid-20s and six feet tall, approached her car and asked if she was ok.

When the woman got out of her car to check the damage, the two men jumped into her Camry and drove away.

The suspect was last seen northbound on Highway 109 toward Portland.

One of the suspects has short hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants with a white t-shirt with a design on the front of it and a red plaid flannel shirt. The other suspect has long dread locks and was last seen wearing dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.