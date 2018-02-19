Williamson County Schools place increased emphasis on security

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the wake of last week’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school, Williamson County Schools spent Monday reviewing and reassessing its safety procedures.

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney made the decision last week to cancel class on Monday so the district’s safety plans could be examined.

In a letter, Looney said parents will notice an increased emphasis on school security beginning Tuesday.

Requirements and changes include:

A photo ID for all visitors during the regular school day.

Standardized building entry, sign-in and guest tracking.

All school and district personnel to wear their identification badge.

Secure exterior doors to limit building access points. This includes a prohibition against temporarily propping doors open.

Expect SROs to be visible with more campus walks and checks.

Looney also said teachers will discuss safety with students on Tuesday when they return to school.

“Of course, all discussions will be age-appropriate,” he said.

Williamson County Schools will hold a parent meeting on March 6 at 6 p.m. where Dr. Looney said he plans to unveil additional strategies and measures that will be implemented in the near future. A location for that meeting has not yet been determined.

“School security is everyone’s responsibility,” Looney said. “Follow our processes, communicate concerns with school personnel and be patient as we strive to make our schools an even safer place for us to all learn, grow and play together.”