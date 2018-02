NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are working to fix potholes across Middle Tennessee.

The agency told News 2 it receives 15 emails a day from people reporting potholes. TDOT crews have been using 17 tons of patching materials a day to fix potholes.

