ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Police say a suspect is in custody after three people were found dead at an Allen County, Kentucky, home Monday.

According to WBKO, Jimmy Siddens, his wife Helen and their son Jimmy Siddens II, were found dead by a water district employee who went to a Ray Pardue Road home to read the meter.

The suspect’s identity had not yet been released, but police did say the person was found in another state.

A motive has not been released.

Additional information was not known.