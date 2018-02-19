Latest StormTracker Forecast

Record warmth to kick star the week.

We start in the upper 50s then temperatures start to rise from there. Today and Tuesday a strong southerly wind combined with intervals of clouds and sunshine, especially Tuesday, will boost temperatures to near or above record levels.

Forecast Today: 74° Record: 75° (1986)

Forecast Tuesday: 80° Record: 78 (2014)

Wednesday and Thursday, as a front pulls up stationary in the mid-south, more rain is likely. Depending on how it pans out, there potentially could be more local flooding during that time period. More rain is possible again next weekend.

