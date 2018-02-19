Signs, protesters call for Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Signs calling for Mayor Megan Barry’s resignation are popping up around Nashville, while a protest scheduled for Tuesday will demand the same thing.

The signs, which stretch from Hermitage to downtown Nashville, say, “Resign Now Megan Barry.”

The group of citizens responsible for the signs also organized the protest, which will take place outside the Historic Courthouse where Mayor Barry’s office is located and where Metro Council will meet Tuesday night.

“We’re not demanding she resign, we’re just asking nicely to consider resigning,” said one of the group organizers, Rick Williams. “Don’t drag the city through this. We’re the ‘it’ city and one of the hottest cities in the country. Don’t put this cloud over us any longer. Go ahead and resign.”

Williams told News 2 the group is comprised of his friends and other people he met on Facebook who share his belief that the mayor should resign.

Williams said he hopes he can illicit other people to act when they drive by the signs.

“I want them to think about calling the mayor’s office or emailing the mayor and ask her to resign,” Williams told News 2. “Don’t demand it. Just be nice and polite. That’s how we do things in Nashville. Ask her to resign.”

Williams said he’s not concerned with the mayor’s affair, but about the taxpayer funded trips Mayor Barry took with her bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.

He’s also concerned about the overtime Forrest accrued while working for Barry and that his travel was approved by the mayor’s office.

MORE: New questions surround Mayor Barry, former head of security’s travel

“The affair is a totally separate issue as far as I’m concerned,” Williams said. “It’s all about spending the money and resources. Now you’re coming back asking for a transit tax while you’re wasting the taxpayers’ money. That’s pretty hypocritical.”

But Mayor Barry also has supporters. The day after she publicly admitted to the affair, “We Love Our Mayor” billboards began showing up on the side of interstates.

Also, a Facebook page, “We Support Our Mayor Megan Barry” was created. News 2 spoke with the page’s creator, Marcy Mayo.

“She has owned it, she has acknowledged it, she has been very transparent about the whole thing,” said Mayo. “We all live in glass houses, we’ve all done things we’re embarrassed and ashamed of and we have no right to kick her when she’s down.”

Mayo hopes to protest Williams’ protest Tuesday.

“To plant signs all over town and to host this rally is just a betrayal, in my opinion,” she said. “She’s got so many supporters out here and I want her to know that. If I can get a lot of people to stand with me I’ll make sure we are out there in protest of the protest.”

The protest starts at 4:30 p.m. at 1 Public Square.

