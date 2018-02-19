Reward offered after 25 firearms stolen from Columbia gun store

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A reward is being offered after 25 guns were stolen from a Columbia gun store earlier this month.

The firearms were taken from Kings Firearms on North Garden Street on Feb. 13.

Four suspects entered the store around 2:15 a.m. and took the weapons.

They were all wearing gloves, dark clothing with their faces covered and carrying bags.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Columbia Police Department and National Shooting Sports Foundation are working together to investigate the theft.

The ATF is offering the reward in the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 800-ATF-GUNS or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.