Predators rout Senators 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Viktor Arvidsson scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season and the Predators routed Ottawa 5-2 Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators Captain Roman Josi got the scoring started in the first period on the power play. It was the 10th goal of the season for Josi.

Arvidsson scored his first goal of the night off of two no-look passes from Filip Forsberg and then Ryan Johnasen for a 2-0 lead.

After that the Predators got goals from Ryan Ellis and Arvidsson in the second and one more from Craig Smith (19) in the third.

Arvidsson is the first Predators to reach 20 goals this season.

Pekka Rinne made 36 saves for his 30th victory of the season.

With the win, the Predators ended a two game losing streak and improved to 12-3-3 in their last 18 games.

Nashville visits Detroit Tuesday night.