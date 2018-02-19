Prayer vigil for Florida school shooting victims held in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A prayer vigil for the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was held Monday night in Franklin.

Dozens of people gathered on the Franklin Square downtown to pray for the 17 victims, their families and the survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Pastor Kevin Riggs of Franklin Community Church led a prayer and read the names of the 17 lives that were lost.

A candle was lit for each of the victims.

Pastor Riggs is a man of God, but he said prayer doesn’t work on its own.

Riggs is pushing for what he calls common sense gun control.

“Unfortunately, this is happening way too often. Something happens and we’re called to pray,” said Riggs. “Prayer does change things. But when we pray, God calls us to take action, I think.”

The latest school shooting has many parents once again wondering how safe their kids are in the classroom.

Ashley Briggs has two kids, and came to Monday’s vigil with her mom.

“It breaks my heart that this is something teachers have to worry about every day,” Briggs said. “Parents have to worry about it and kids, as they get old enough, they have to worry about it every day.”

On Monday, Williamson County Schools announced their increased emphasis on security. Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney said the changes are an effort to keep all students as safe as possible.