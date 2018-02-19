POLL: Do you support the sale of military style rifles to the public?

Dozens of teenage students are protesting in front of the White House to demand presidential action on gun control and symbolize the 17 killed in a school shooting in Florida. More student protests are planned across the country this month. Suspect Nikolas Cruz was armed with an AR-15 rifle, according to police.

News 2 wants to know…Do you support the sale of military style rifles to the public? Vote in our poll below or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.