Police: Teen says she found man inside Belle Meade home after returning from jogging

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a possible home invasion in Belle Meade after a teen says she found a man in her home after returning from jogging.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Cheek Road.

Police on the scene told News 2 the teen ran to a neighbor’s home after allegedly finding the man inside her house.

Officers have since searched the home and a K-9 unit has been called in to help. The teen said the man was black and around six feet tall.

Additional information was not released.