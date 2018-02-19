Police say Lawrence County store served as front for drug ring

LORETTO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Loretto police and Lawrence County deputies hit the jackpot after raiding a local business last week.

It happened on Feb. 15 at a shop located on Highway 43 South.

From the outside, it looks like a small antique shop. But inside, police said it was a front for a major ice distribution ring.

“We had received information about some stolen property taken in our city – possibly at this business,” said Chief Bobby Killen.

Police said they discovered $1,400, an automatic shot gun and crystal meth inside the shop.

“We got lucky,” Killen said. “Hit them when they had a lot of product.”

According to Killen, the ice weighs nearly a pound and a half. He said if it had reached the streets, it would have been worth more than $50,000.

“It’s one of those methamphetamine deals where it was apparent it was not a shake-and-bake deal – it was manufactured in a bigger facility and shipped in here,” he said.

In addition to the drugs, authorities said they also found a building full of other people’s property, including, collectibles, sewing machines, glassware, chairs and lamps.

“Most of your antiques and collectibles, there is no serial numbers and anyway to really trace them and we are still going through the journals and it will take us probably a couple more weeks to go through these journals to identify some of the property that is going to be stolen for sure,” Killen said.

Police arrested three people, including a 28-year-old from Alabama.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Loretto police at 931-853-6797.