Police investigate break-in at Old Hickory Dollar Tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a Dollar Tree in Old Hickory was burglarized early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the location on Robinson Road.

Metro police said arriving officers did not notice if anything was taken but it was determined some merchandise was stolen.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, is believed to have popped a lock to the store before rummaging around inside.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video for more details.

A K-9 officer was brought in to track down the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.