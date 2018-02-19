Police identify 23-year-old woman found dead in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have identified the woman who was found dead in Murfreesboro.

Blair Alexander was discovered dead on Hope Way near West College Street, not too far from the Stones River Battlefield on Saturday.

Police said the 23-year-old woman was last seen alive around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Murfreesboro Motel on Northwest Broad Street. At the time, she was carrying several personal bags of clothing.

Police said her death is considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone who had contact with Alexander after 11:30 a.m. Friday is urged to call Sgt. Tommy Massey at 615-893-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.