Perry County sheriff works to curb gun violence in schools

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee sheriff is taking efforts in to his own hands to try and curb gun violence in schools.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems wrote an open letter to the community that said, “Not our children!”

He wants to take every precaution necessary to make sure the Florida school tragedy doesn’t happen in his community.

In a short amount of time, his Facebook post received hundreds of shares and comments, and has already generated money for his efforts.

“It’s time to act,” Sheriff Weems told News 2.

Sheriff Weems said he is calling on the community to step in and help implement more school safety plans.

“I’m not going to sit back and wait on grant funding,” the sheriff said.

As a father himself, Weems said he has contemplated homeschool, arming teachers and bullet proof backpacks – anything to make the gun violence in schools disappear.

“I care about all our children,” he said.

Sheriff Weems’ first step is fundraising to invest in the Barracuda Intruder Defense System.

He explained that it’s a device that barricades doorways in the event that a gunman attempts to shoot their way through the door locking mechanism.

“Is that the fix? No, but that is one more step closer to helping and securing our schools and protecting our kids in the event something does happen,” he said.

Sheriff Weems said there are 90 classrooms in Perry County’s four schools that need to be secured easily from the inside.

Each defense system cost about $125 each. Sheriff Weems said the goal is to raise $12,500 to cover the cost, shipping and a few extra devices for offices.

In the next few weeks Weems said he hopes to present plans to Perry County city and school board officials.

He wants to put armed security and metal detectors in schools and wants volunteers to serve as mentors.

Part of his plan also includes hiring three armed security guards to be placed in the schools. Sheriff Weems told News 2 it will cost about $110,000, but he believes they can do it.

“I think it’s very important that we come together and start doing what we can for our own communities. I can’t explain or describe anything that could be any worse than to have to go into a school and step over a child that is dead. Not our children, not if I can help it,” he said.

The sheriff said his family is donating $500 to launch efforts to buy the defense system.

Donations are being accepted at the Perry County Sherriff’s Office located at:

582 Bethel Road

Linden, Tenn. 37096

Checks need to be made to the PCSO Dare Program. Donors should also write “barracuda defense” in the memo section.