Officials search for escaped Bedford County inmate

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Bedford County jail.

Officials told News 2 the inmate escaped during the overnight hours from the facility.

The name or description of the inmate was not immediately released.

Earlier this year, Andrew Marshall escaped the Bedford County jail for a third time during the overnight hours after a guard stepped outside for a moment.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.