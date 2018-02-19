Most Wanted: Lebanon man sought in alleged knife attack

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wanted on charges of aggravated assault, false report to an officer and bond jumping, a warrant was issued Feb. 3 for the arrest of Danny Lashawn Hall.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon police were called to a home on Ridge Creek Crossing for a reported assault.

Investigators said an argument between Hall and a woman turned physical after Hall smashed the victim’s cell phone, and then allegedly dragged her into a home.

The victim tried to escape but she was punched and cut below the eye with a knife, a police report stated.

At one point, detectives said the victim was able to open the bedroom window and scream for help as Hall took off running.

Hall’s criminal history includes charges of criminal impersonation, drug possession and property theft.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 Ext. 268.