Harpeth Hall’s head of school remembered a ‘vibrant, passionate’ leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday night students at Harpeth Hall honored their head of school in a candlelight vigil.

Dr. Stephanie Balmer died suddenly Sunday from complications due to breast cancer.

Students said Dr. Balmer was a bright light in their lives, and colleagues called her a vibrant, passionate leader who made an extraordinary impact on their own lives.

“We are celebrating now, as well her life, and what she has done for Harpeth Hall – such a leader and inspirational leader for this whole community. [She was] a fantastic role model for these girls, as well as for all the alumni,” said Chair of the Board of Trustees, Emily Tidwell.

High school junior Tess Herzog added, “She was a maternal figure to each and every one of us, and she worked to make each girl feel heard, valued and loved.”

Dr. Balmer previously served as Dean of Admissions at Dickinson College and Agnes Scott College.