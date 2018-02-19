Grieving father of fallen firefighter says ‘God’s got a reason’.

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fallen firefighter Jason Dickey served his community because he loved people, and would help anyone in need, according to his family.

For the first time his father, Tim Dickey, talked about the son he lost in a house fire in Lawrenceburg. He was wearing Jason’s hat, which he has worn since the day after Jason died.

“He was my best friend. There’s so many good things to say about him,” said Dickey. “The one thing he would be saying is ’I don’t deserve this’. He just loved helping people.”

Hundreds of people are contributing to a fund for the Dickey family today. Jason Dickey leaves behind three children and a wife who is 8 1/2 months pregnant with their 4th child.

The day of the fire, he was test driving a car with one of his children. When the fire call came in, he said “I’ll be right back,” according to his father, who said his number one love was for his family.

They describe him as both physically and spiritually strong.

” I don’t know what to say. I’m still numb. I’m so proud of him,” said Tim Dickey. “Jason was the type of person that could fix your house, wire your house, weld your car back together, go put the fire out, the boy could do anything. And he loved his family so much.”

The Dickey family said they are overwhelmed by the love and support they have received.

“My prayer has been God give me strength in how to say thank you to all these people. I have no words,” said Dickey. “He would want to thank everyone. We have gotten calls from all over the United States. We have gotten calls and Facebook from everywhere. I don’t know how to say thank you enough”

If you would like to donate to the Dickey family click here.

Donations can also made directly to First Farmers & Merchants Bank, located at 1501 North Locust Avenue, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464. 931-762-6490.