Grandson in custody after grandparents, uncle found dead at Kentucky home

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) –A Southern Kentucky man has been arrested in Colorado and is charged with killing his grandparents and uncle.

The three victims were found Monday morning at a home on Ray Pardue Road in Scottsville.

Kentucky State Police reported 28-year-old Edward Siddens was arrested Monday night in Sedgwick County, Coloardo.

Investigators say he was taken into custody after a short, low-speed chase in a car stolen from the murder scene.

Edward Siddens is accused of shooting and killing Jimmy Siddens, 73, his wife Helen, 72, and their son Jimmy Siddens II, 41 just outside their home.

Friends in Scottsville have fond memories of the victims.

“He was there for anything he could do for the church, and she was a good person. She was a real good person, and that boy, he just mowed his yards and stuff. He was a good fella too. They were just good people. It shouldn’t have happened to them, but it did,” said friend Charles Shockley.

Siddens is charged with three counts of murder, violating a protection order and car theft.

He will be extradited from Colorado back to Kentucky.