Gallatin among cities experiencing major growth in Middle Tenn.

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s growth is leading to growth in smaller surrounding cities.

New businesses are opening in Gallatin, which is leading to more jobs in the city recently named the “Nicest Place in America” by Readers Digest readers.

“The number one thing we hear from people at the chamber who are relocating into Gallatin or visiting Gallatin, they say, ‘Man, the people here are so nice,’ and it’s so true,” said Kim Baker with the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce.

Baker told News 2 that’s a big draw for business owners.

“In between here and Hendersonville – our neighboring city – you can certainly see a lot of growth in that in-between area, a lot of space for retail going up, a lot of restaurants, we have two hotels that are coming. The Hilton Garden Inn is projected to be completed in late 2018, and we have another hotel right behind that,” she said.

And that is creating more jobs.

“There are available jobs by the hundreds here, and so what we’re really trying to do is encourage those that are leaving our city, or even our county, to come back home and stay within our city so you can live and work here,” Baker said.

It’s also a good time to invest in a home in Gallatin.

“The cost of living I think it’s certainly lower than other areas, like the Nashville area, so the further north you get, you’re going to go down a little bit,” said Baker.

Quite a few people are taking notice of all the growth.

Baker said, “We have seen our population increase. We actually conducted a special census over the past 18 months. The city and our economic development agency led that force and we found out that we’ve grown significantly since the 2010 census. We know we’re over 35, 36,000 now which really helps us as we’re trying to recruit and grow retail, restaurants, and recruit more jobs to the area.”

She told News 2 she doesn’t see any signs of the growth slowing anytime soon.

She said, “We’re putting up a lot of buildings, and if you build it, they will come.”

News 2 was told local leaders are focused on protecting historical assets in Gallatin, especially in the downtown area, so while news businesses are opening downtown, and growth continues ‘all around’ the city, leaders are working on preserving what’s already there.