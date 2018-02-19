Franklin boy with new heart receives bedroom makeover

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A very brave 4-year-old in Franklin is enjoying his brand new bedroom.

Caleb Aslinger just received a heart transpolant after a 6-month wait.

On Sunday, his bedroom received a makeover thanks to Special Spaces, which is an organization that makes over the bedrooms of children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

“The Preds have been really good to us. We cannot thank them enough. Especially the coach’s wives for doing this for us. And they made this a very, very special time for us,” said Caleb’s dad Rodney Aslinger.

Caleb’s new room shows his love of sports, especially the Preds, and Lego.

Special Spaces is directed by the wife of Preds Assistant Coach Kevin McCarthy, Rhonda along with other Predators’ wives, girlfriends and volunteers.

