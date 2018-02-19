Earliest 80 degree day in Middle Tennessee ever on record?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since 1873, daily weather has been officially reported in Nashville (and the airport). There has never been an 80 degree reading in January and only four in February.

If 80 degrees is met on Tuesday, not only would it break the record for the day, but also mark the fifth time in history. Plus, this would be the second earliest occurrence in a calendar year to reach 80 degrees.

1) February 13, 1962 – 84° (earliest)

2) Tomorrow – 80° (Possible)

3) February 23, 1996 – 83°

3) February 23, 1982 – 82°

4) February 24, 2017 – 81°

Let’s wait and see how temperatures climb, if it will be one for the history books.

Finally, I need to touch of one more topic. Many people ask if warm days in the inter lead to an even more brutal winter. I can tell you that daily weather has many factors involved and one day in February does not correlate to a long term outlook in another season.

