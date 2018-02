LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was rescued after a car crashed into a Lawrenceburg pond Monday morning.

The rescue began around 9 a.m. at a retention pond off Remke Avenue.

No one was injured in the crash. The occupant was rescued from the vehicle and crews began removing the vehicle from the pond.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.