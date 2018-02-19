1 hurt in North Nashville shooting; Gunman at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville that injured one person.

It happened Monday afternoon on 12th Avenue North and Jefferson Street.

Police told News 2 three people got into a verbal argument before two of them began fighting. At some point during the fight, the third person fired shots, hitting one person.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The other two people ran away. A suspect description was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.