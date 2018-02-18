VIDEO: Stolen vehicle pulled from Percy Priest Lake in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Special Operations Unit pulled a car from Percy Priest Lake in La Vergne.

The car was recovered from the Poole Knobs boat ramp around 12:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Once on scene, a diver was quickly put into the water to see if there was anybody in the car.

Once it was discovered that the car was unoccupied, the diver was able to put a towing hook on the car and it was pulled from the water via tow truck.

According to a Facebook post from the SORT, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine that the car was stolen.

Rutherford County and La Vergne Fire Departments were also on scene to assist the recovery.

