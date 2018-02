NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car crashed on I-65 South at Exit 85 near Metrocenter Blvd. just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

When police got to the scene, they discovered it was a stolen vehicle.

They believe 3 people were in the car when it flipped over. But they were gone.

Police are looking for 3 juveniles, who they say ran off before they got to the scene