Latest StormTracker Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9AM, FREEZING FOG ADVISORY WEST OF TENNESSEE RIVER

After the fog dissipates by mid morning Sunday, we are in for a beautiful day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

The beginning of the upcoming work week will bring unseasonably warm temperatures with a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s with possible record temperatures.

Forecast Monday: 73° Record: 75° (1986)

Forecast Tuesday: 79° Record: 78 (2015)

Wednesday and Thursday, as a front pulls up stationary in the mid-south, more rain is likely. Depending on how it pans out, there potentially could be more local flooding during that time period. More rain is possible again next weekend.

