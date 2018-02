NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting in South Nashville.

Police responded to the call a little after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.

One person was shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metro police have blocked off Lafayette Street at Charles E. Davis Blvd.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

This story is breaking. Stay with News 2 for updates.