Possible record highs this week followed by rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a warm front pushes north of Middle Tennessee on Monday, we are forecasting unusually warm temperatures to start the work week. This could include record highs either threatened or broken. Our forecast for Tuesday’s high of 79° would in fact break the record of 78° set in 2014. It is possible that some areas could even reach the 80° mark then.

However, a persistent warm and wet southwest flow in the jet stream will bring rain chances into the picture on Wednesday. That pattern will cause a front to stall out near the mid-state for the later part of the week, keeping off and on rain chances in the picture into next weekend.

Although it is too early to tell, if rain amounts Wednesday-Saturday can get above the 1-2″ mark, more flooding could be in store for Middle Tennessee by the end of the week. We will keep you posted!