Metro Police arrest man with knife on I-40 East ramp



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is in custody after police say he used a knife to threaten a person on a downtown Nashville interstate.

The suspect, Michael Metts, told police he was waiting for a homeless man when he threatened the victim.

The incident happened just after 6:00 Saturday night.

Police were called to the off-ramp of Interstate 40 East at Fourth Avenue in downtown Nashville, for reports of a person with a weapon.

The victim told police Metts threatened him with a silver knife with a two or three inch blade.

Metts told police he did not have a weapon, however officers found the knife on him.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No one was hurt.